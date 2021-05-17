Transcript for Biden says to respect vaccinated people's decision to wear a mask

Last week the CDC announced that if you're fully vaccinated you no longer have to Wear a mask. The report that science the science now shows. That your vaccination protects you as well as be matched or bettered going to be passed. So you can protect yourself from serious illness from Covert by getting vaccinated. Or worried or mask until your fully vaccinated. Either way you're protected. As I said last week some people may want to continue to Wear mask he missed their fully backs. That's a decision they can make. Some business may want to continue to require one yes. Let's all be kind and respectful of one another as a commodities pandemic respect those who want to continue to Wear mask units have been vaccinated. Above all. Let's work together though to meet the target I've said of 70%. Of adults. All adults with at least one shot. By July the fourth. Seven states have already done this kitty vaccinated has never been easier.

