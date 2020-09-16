-
Now Playing: Trump faces uncommitted voters
-
Now Playing: Trump’s ABC News town hall: Political experts discuss night’s biggest moments
-
Now Playing: Trump’s ABC News town hall highlights
-
Now Playing: Biden says he will only trust vaccine if proven safe by scientists
-
Now Playing: Brian Stelter talks Trump, media and his new book
-
Now Playing: Gabrielle Union discusses diversity behind the scenes of 'LA's Finest'
-
Now Playing: Gabrielle Union opens up about PTSD and what recently made her feel truly powerful
-
Now Playing: Trump takes voter questions in town hall event
-
Now Playing: President Trump answers questions from voters in town hall
-
Now Playing: On ABC News town hall, Trump talks pandemic response, race relations and health care
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces questions from uncommitted voters in town hall
-
Now Playing: Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘I learned life is very fragile’ dealing with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump on ABC News town hall: Trump responds to question about path to US citizenship
-
Now Playing: Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We have to give police back that strength’
-
Now Playing: Trump on ABC News town hall: Comments on military ‘were never made by me’
-
Now Playing: Trump on ABC News town hall: Trump on question about being ‘not presidential’