Transcript for Biden responds to Trump’s mask mandate remarks

Well first of all electronic fast that you praises him why didn't put it nice branded. Hold him back to. She east friends. It's like you know. Biden's problems in these cities are playing not the president he's the Frist. I would make I would call all the governors to the White House. And say because there's a question. I think it's and it can be into the positive the question whether I can mandate. Just over state lines and every single state has to comply. Our legal team thinks I can do that based upon the degree to which there's a crisis in those states. And how bad things are for the country and if we don't do what happens. But I would make the case. I'd make the case why it's necessary. I have a scientist to raid to lay out in detail why. And I would go to every governor and I go to governors related Republican and democratic governors and I say we have to have this national mandate. We must do it. And at a minimum what I would do I wouldn't walk around saying mass to matter like he says it's a town hall I think it was last night's vote to ailment. That well you know you know that's. You know people who. Don't like this man not a fact it could be worse. I think not only is because it is it is so report. And in and Stephanopoulos asked why. And he said because waiters don't like waiters touched food touched the mask and. But what would happen if say a Republican governor pushed back on you on this how do you get by and when it's become so politicized would you sign an executive order. Well the question is whether I have the legal authority as president signed an executive order we think we do I don't I can't guarantee that. But he did you would if I did I thank you sir thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.