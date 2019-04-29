Transcript for Biden, Sanders leading new 2020 Democratic poll

Everybody welcome to the brief reminder this is Devin Dwyer Washington on this Monday great to have you with us or deputy political director Mary Alice parks this year as well a big new ABC news poll. To get into today a lot on the Tony Tony race what issues are most important. To voters particularly younger voters. We're gonna get to Pittsburgh and it shortly here about Joseph Biden his big moment today in the spotlight the official launch of his campaign also talk a little bit today. Mary Alice. About health care which is such in hot topic in politics right now. One the sub headlines from this poll is it is gonna drive voters in the twinkling auction. And that's been the case for almost a decade and so it is interesting to watch it's. Still be top of the list we're seeing Democrats forge ahead with some Medicare for all legislation it'll be hearings on Capitol Hill starting this week. On that dumber and talk about it. I'll outlets cited right now in the horse race everybody's following this field of what is that where we had 20/20 card twice what democratic candidate Arianna. And it's still could grow on the scene out rescinding people were worried about getting out their primaries but here's usually they stand right now is that top. Six yourself from the new ABC news Washington Post poll I've no surprise Joseph Biden with a big and name recognition there comes in the top are. Very early poll we should say 17% burning of course Bernie Sanders 11%. There's people to judge right in third place right now of course he's Murti now we move and support. And then hold. It and number of folks they're crowded and before percent. Read I think it's important to give some caveats to this poll it's hard talk about someone as a front runner and only have 17%. Obviously the majority of Democrats still say that they are the largest percentage Democrats still say that they have not made up their mind so leased by these numbers could change. Many times C a Bernie Sanders and the former vice president enjoyed a lot of name recognition people around the country know who they are so that a low might be enough to secure the most tops. Got any it is to take a close look at Democrats in this race and we hear about dissatisfaction with president from his approval rating. 9% its historical low. There's some interesting facts here malice. Among registered voters who aren't ready to commit yet either way. You're exactly right so might sound like a paradox but even though a majority of Americans say they do not plan to vote for the president's 55%. They're still signs in this poll that he might get enough votes to win. Because remember at winning the popular vote is not how we elect presidents in this country to win the Electoral College. At that we look at some of the is sort of more granular numbers 45%. Of registered voters say they would still consider giving him. A second term he only 146%. Of registered voters. In 2016 in that was enough to secure the White House has also read this number other those Democrats. And Republicans and independents who won't hand out altogether. Only 29%. Say they would definitely support the democratic nominee. So they're still keeping. I am all our options open keeping their options open at that the president's approval rating. There you see a 39% stake in. Back with Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders are too far honors for now column from a news for now a big generational divide has opened up between those two candidates take a look at this number this is with striking. Among. All American voters right now voters under thirty. Take a look at this they break for Bernie Sanders over Joseph Biden 13% to 3% but when you take a look at older voters voters over fifty. I swings the other way. Perhaps not a surprise because vice president Joseph Biden is sort of a middle ground kind of a guy more moderate Democrat also been around a lot longer Bernie has has loyal followers. And it's always been the make interesting and I tale of the democratic primary. Absolutely am and it was the case for Bernie Sanders and twice sixteen as well he was able to capture that youth vote. In the Democratic Party emeritus campaign rally is where it was a homeless college kids and and millennial than younger. Who earned fans the Vermont senator shall be interesting to see if he can maintain that youth vote going forward because. We know that younger voters are voting and much higher percentage than they have in the past we sacked double digit increase in the youth vote and when he team. Or will not be enough to lift any of those democratic contenders in that feels because they're historically. Lower numbers of participation and younger voters we will see if were in a new era right now our political director Rick Klein. I struck Teaneck Joseph Biden today out his. Pittsburgh today and Rick great to see you out in the field. Out so you know the selection of Pitt Pittsburgh for the official rollout for Joseph Biden really says a lot about him. And the candidacy he is looking to launch. Yeah the location is the message and if you look at the room behind me were Joseph Biden is having his first. Campaign event. It is filled with union workers as the Teamsters hall right here in the outskirts of of Pittsburgh very working class neighborhood is he firefighters signs their union just endorsed as well. And this is an emblematic regent this is about. The trump voters that may have voted for Democrats the past abandon them at 2016 Joseph Biden's core appeal as I can win them back and talking to voters were lined up your hours early. They love Joseph Biden they are convinced that that folks in Western Pennsylvania blue collar Democrats and throughout the industrial midwest. Come back into the fold but many and think that maybe Joseph Biden is the only democratically do that. You know guardian heard the president out on the attack against. The former vice president seemed like he's giving right over the primary now and he is Arnie ready to run against. Joseph Biden what do you think that the former president needs to do at this rally to start responding to some of those early criticisms from the president. It's interesting because Joseph Biden in some ways to the president's raid on his launch video he Charlottesville imagery calling out the president's leadership directly. What what he's been seeing really since then is that people who the president is that I am who I am. He's running against the president but so far it's. Isn't trying to do a goal every Giles for Giles pleasure front against president drop I think that's gonna changing and the Democrats are going to be ask a lot of questions what do they see a candidate. Who knows he can go nose to nose with a guy that has proven himself to be quite a fighter. And Rick before I let you go right out of the gate dead the vice president having to take head on the need to movement. And as some concerns about his behavior in the past we've covered that extensively here obviously want to put up an op Ed from one of the first women who came forward. How to talk about. How Joseph Biden who made her feel uncomfortable this is Lucy floor as she wrote in the New York Times today. About Joseph Biden stays not a villain he's not an unlikable person not a sexual harasser or assault or. But also as Anita Hill recently found out not exactly sari either. United say most reasonable people understood the kind of behavior with women violates not just their bodily autonomy but also demonstrates a lack of basic understanding of social norms. And she says what are we do. When the offender hasn't bothered to take the first step. Toward forgiveness. There was a lot of dissatisfaction. Rate with Joseph Biden's answers to some of these questions under review last week. One CIO campaign say is saying about it now. While they're gonna have to clean up at some ways this is going to be asked about these until it gets tried as the National Anthem about the directly behind me he's going to be asked these questions everywhere he goes I think it's a question is answered right. Art reclined thanks for us and and Pennsylvania are going to be our political director rather. Let's bring in now for little more on Joseph Biden sir frost and send with our team at 538 Sara it's great to see your joining us. From New York you four were ready today about the electability. And Joseph Biden. Democrats wanna know why pick somebody who can win against president from what are you seeing out there and they data about whether Joseph Biden can do that great. So I didn't really has entered the field as a polling front runner it's not a ties between him and Sanders. He's pulling on average around 20%. And Sanders is a 20% and so. He's not a formidable front runner by any means looking at the polls but he does have believed and that gives him a greater eyes the winning the nomination. And he's also the best performing Democrat when it comes to head to head polls against president trump. There have been nine cents sanders' first declared on February 19. And in those polls Biden has led to trumped by seven point one points in a head to head whereas Sanders has only led by 3.5 points. And in the other candidates are tied. Here we've heard Democrats would split over the issue of the best ways to beat. President trump. Some saying that you have to bring out the bees. But appealed to heated democratic coalition. And other say no the best way forward would be to. A win over independents and swing voter six specially in some of those swing states. This thing interesting to watch democratic voters how to play pundit over the issue do we have any evidence or information about. Which half is more viable for the Democratic Party. Well so we do have in terms of information is an understanding. Of who bite in could reliably. Court as his base until we know about the Democratic Party. In about 50% of voters either say that they are concerted conservative or moderate. And then another 50% are over the age of fifty and has the ABC poll showed today. That's to Biden's polling well what's so there's definitely a path for him to lean in to the more moderate. Older Democrat. And pave a path to the nomination. Yes sir I ask you about that a generational divide age divide we had an upper earlier from ABC poll what. Its interest in because those of us certainly inside the beltway on the coasts we look at the numbers we see the enthusiasm among younger voters millennial voters. Out of seems to be a lot of engagement. Three people to judge for example millennial candidate trying to lot of support. And yet Joseph Biden is not someone the seems to be drying. And tapping into that drawing on support from that is that going to be a problem for him do you think in the primary. What's to say at this point but one thing we do know is that younger voters under the age of thirty make up a smaller percentage of the electorate and generally turn out and smaller raids. Granite we saw a record turnouts in 2018. And could again into when he took money but I wouldn't say that that's necessarily at this stage and reason why. Biden couldn't put together a winning coalition drying from other groups he's also for instance pulling really well among them an African American voters. And we aren't as we've seen our politics lately just a little bit we're kind of an unchartered waters and fueled expectations and certainly old assumptions about. Who turns out who votes. How much and you'll you what you don't win and if there's when he candidates being debated in Seattle cock is. You might be months of sixty and with only twenty or 30% of the vote. Really Smart analysis from sir frost and senator team at 538 sir thanks for coming in appreciate that thanks for having me. Joseph Biden has an exclusive interview with Robert Roberts. Good Morning America tomorrow morning. And GMA. Speaking of the democratic primary and the vice president of the United States Mary Alice health care. Top priority for Joseph Biden top priority a lot of Democrats. It is another topic that was big in our new poll. Yes really interesting to see that that president is struggling here he now you'd think that meteor Republicans and want to answer some of that pressure. That was put on a my Democrats last fall we saw Democratic Party really Ron on the health care issue. And yet it doesn't feel like Republicans have made up a lot of ground in our new poll showed that seven by a margin of 17%. Americans said that on the issue of health care they're more likely to oppose the president. Then support him that's not a good sign for an incumbent hoping to win a second term. And maybe not for someone who says they'll unveil their plan after the election. That's why we one reason why we've seen a lot of Democrats quick to be rolling out endorsing a lot of different health care plans out there right now one which of course. But is the Medicare for all planned Bernie Sanders signature plan a number of presidential candidates have signed onto it this week. Here in Washington is the first week that that plan will get a hearing. On Capitol Hill on the house side we'll see if they can move that legislation forward and today in her house she went out. And caught up with a group of health care providers that are actually endorsing this plan. Yet the largest nurses' union in the country a 150000 nurses are present in this union. Andy's serve came to Capitol Hill to show their support for the bell today and they were protesting in front of the big pharma research center literally laying down in the street. There ins you see just a few blocks from Capitol Hill. They said that on this issue they think that high costs of health care and private insurance is deadly. And did they say that based on their experience they want to support Medicare for all legislation. And let's take a listen to and some of the people you met today. You should I have to choose explain. Paying rent and having health care really how. Right for every line. We're national nurses united the largest union are registered nurses in the country. At a 158000. Registered nurse says. What do you nurses understand that it's issued other people down. My guess is that the front line and said basically every single day pace since that have to cut their Bill Clinton. Have to make decisions on whether they can pay the rent or the mortgage and what we see our the end result where they. Have had to make those decisions and are sicker and in the hospital longer because they couldn't afford their treatment. What made you want to use your personal time to become a political activist wit dedicated to health and welfare taste that's what we do. And this is the only answer Medicare for all it has to be I that a nurse all the fighting is. My colleagues have been in nursing for over 25 in thirty years we've seen what happens when people can't get the help get that they eat and why are you convinced that this is the answer. And have to beat the pants up because we know all the networks we know that at lax of the system that some place right now. We just want to witness the end so that every time it happened. Right a lot of buzz around Medicare for awarded people actually think about it for more on that let's bring in Liz Hamel. She's the director of public opinion and survey research at the nonprofit and nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation joins us by Skype this it's great to see you thanks for common end. I'm so how I help us get a pulse on what people are thinking about Medicare for all how popular is it is done the research you've done. Cheryl thanks for having me average. We have been polling on the idea of Medicare for all or even before it was called back the idea of a single Payer health insurance system are really long time. And we found over the last year Ers. A little more than half of the public supports the idea. A national Medicare for all plan. After an absurd your ear. You're baseline level up support but when you start digging a little deeper and asking people what they understand about it. And how they would feel if if it might take away private insurance. If I'm given have a number of concerns out related to what might happen under such a plan. Yeah what what are the biggest concerns and we to it would cheer point wind for example comma Harris one of the Democrats running for. For president throughout their that she wanted to eliminate. The entire private insurance industry a lot of people got spooked by that matter early on in this campaign but really that is a key component of switching over to this program what. What else he's seen about concerns people have. Yet we southern and are calling when we told people that a plan like this might eliminate private insurance we saw that support dropped on the other common arguments that a plan like this could lead to long waiting times for certain procedures that also significantly. Decreased support. And the idea that it would it be increased taxes. Is also a negative for a lot of people you know on the other side people like the idea that it's a plan that would cover all Americans and they liked the idea that it would eliminate them having a paid premiums and out of pocket costs are covered so you can sort of opinion on the ads in different ways depending on which aspects of the planned USI's. Yell out a nurse's that I spoke to today talked about and gaffes that people find themselves in between. In between jobs but it's hard to get insurance for a year or some kind of short term period of their life. Our or in their twenties and they roll off their parents. Plans under the Affordable Care Act the before they have a full time job. And Amer pushing this idea that Medicare problem solved that problem there wouldn't be those. Awkward gap some lapses of coverage to invest in you pulled on people generally. You'd think would be. Supported that idea in practice but obviously would have. Are in theory but it would have a complicated sort of the practice. Yes and I think some of those things that you mentioned are things that the eight C eight was designed to address in terms. For instance having protections for people with preexisting condition so that they would be able to get coverage. If they lost coverage through an employer. On the idea of young people being inlets and roll on their parents' plans. A lot of those things were really popular out about what the affordable care acted and people like those. Types of protections. So there are a lot of things like that that people. Would like to see it you know improvements and protections they don't necessarily care about what do you get there through a Medicare for all clan are through some other tight system. And then what is your experience tell you lose about Howell public perception can sort of shape our politics on this usually goes one way that it can't go the other way I mean with with with Obama care of Republicans were so we're fanning the flames of fear around what did the death panels and what the law would do and now we seen the pendulum swing into if you were very happy with. The system that's in place they don't want it repealed. Could that inform a battle around and are you single Payer could the fears around that eventually be. Assuaged two. Room right brought widespread support for. Yeah I think we're definitely at the beginning stages the public sort of understanding what might actually be the components under Medicare for all plans similar to where we were aboard you know they CA where Israeli reality. And I think the public there's a limit to how much they are ever gonna truly understands about the age of policy details. These kind of things. And that really got to look to and there to the year. Party leaders to decide how they should feel about some of these proposals. You know we see that with the Affordable Care Act even among Republicans many of them like a lot of things that 88 did but when you Colin Obama care. They say no of course I don't like that you know I think we may see a similar thing of all in the Medicare for all debate. People might rally around the idea even if they have concerns about some of the individual pieces that they don't understand as well. Just at the beginning of this fact no doubt and let's handle it that Kaiser Family Foundation thank you so much for coming in this procedure he's having me. And you think that one of the interesting side effects of the Affordable Care Act as the average health care consumer. Seems more informed there's a conversation around. Drug prices ands co pays and deductibles. And the more that consumers had dig into the they might push their leaders to figure some of the. That is a legacy I think a good legacy of the obamacare Franken just a few years ago Solano. Educate themselves about all of these things thanks again to list moving on now particularly would have a different turn after were coming up this weekend. Were white and let self professed white supremacist stormed a synagogue in San Diego killing one injuring. A several others the latest in series of attacks on churches mosques synagogues in this country also. Certainly it's a series of tax bite self professed white supremacists. The suspect was a nineteen year old nursing student who espoused hatred of Jews. And we're just receiving word now here at ABC news that law enforcement officials in Los Angeles. Have said they are disrupted another plot. Now in California to attack. Houses of worship since clearly these threats are continuing our ABC news Homeland Security our contributor John Cohen joins us now might it from John. This is a real troubling turn just in the past. Few weeks and months here specially if we look out around the globe in these series of attacks on houses of worship. Yeah we really are in the middle today very significant. Period of heightened threat. And while the motive of of these attackers in the murders of those people that we're hearing about. Are being arrested by the FBI may seem to head to differ slightly. They really are part of a growing threat trend individuals who are. Disaffected mentally unwell violence turn to become and who are informed by what they seen here on line. They're searching for some sense of social connection cents worth of self worth and make eventually south connector some ideological cause or grievance and you exact cause or grievance. As the justification for a violent attack. And a number of these attacks both that you referenced. It's just a moment ago the one end and in San Diego in or near San Diego and news of the arrest that was just mentioned. Involved individuals. Who either conducted attacked her intended to conduct an attack against also workshops so. It's an issue that really has law enforcement concerns. And it's it's something that I think unfortunately we continue to see. Manifests itself. There's I am then talk and evidence that the latest attack was. It was committed by someone who was acting by himself we heard this term Malone wolf. And lovers and Tucker how hard it is too. To track and fight against those lone wolves talked us about that challenged when people aren't a part of some larger organization. Yeah I mean it exactly right released you know our primary concern going back 56 years ago or people that were recruited by terrorist organizations trained by terrorist organizations are domestic extremist groups. And who carried out attacks. Along with other people from that terrorist organization or domestic extremist groups. Today what we're seeing is a very very different threats these are individual to become inspired by what they see online. The Dayton is they don't have operational communication or they're not collaborating. With people in an organization that not chewing an organization. They are conducting are plotting attack on behalf of an ideology. You know we hear from people very often that you can't stop these types of attacks that's actually not true. The FBI and law enforcement. I learned a lot about the dynamics of these attackers there are things we can be doing and we just have it's just a different type of threat and you have to address it differently. Dan that we haven't traditionally sought to address our domestic terror or foreign terrorist attacks. John stand by want to bring into the conversation rabbi Ron Simmons from Pittsburgh. A community that knows. Tax on houses of worship very well unfortunately. Rabbi Simmons great to see you sir. As we all know it back in October tree of life synagogue in. Pittsburgh was the site and one of these attacks eleven were killed there. How does how does a faith community a rebound from something like that how's yours doing right now. Well it's such trying to heart attack in San Diego came just six months debate. Tackle recruit like opening the door. And these new lights and a dog. And our people or Thomas. And also through a larger hatred is giving more license in public discourse so the people can talk about it people print about it. Act on our taught her to treat the thieves to meet center greater Pittsburgh. Took a look we caught in civic engagement. Is to open at one understand. That on we need audit firm for. From eight epic terms or moral concept so bats we can all be in this together. An attack on any one minority an attack on any once they meet or community. Is an attack on all of us and we all you're what T Alvin's. It's and take that that that that ethos one step further I mean how do you who. Carrying that that mind set forward how do you confront. Threats. Lurking in lone wolves and rats. A violent whites or white nationalism and white supremacy how how do you do that. So I'm not an expert and law enforcement and I don't claim to be in any way all. What I do clinking dabbling is the ability to commit people's one another. And to help them understand. But just because someone looks different and you. Or praise different and you. Or loathe gripping you or lives and Akron neighborhood they knew or come to a country of origin venue or ethnicity they knew it doesn't make a difference. That we are all its one another whether you believe that that is a god given. Connected nests or that is simply are shared earned. Residents of the United States of America we have a responsibility. To ensure that we can clear port each other I believe. That the more that we spread that message the more exposure. The more attitudes will change and the morgue acres will change. We have to be sitting down at peoples with people who come from different places. It's but what shall. Virtually. Emotionally. And physically for aux. Well sad. I you mentioned that national discourse earlier how what are your opinion on Washington and politicians right now you like you're getting adequate response. Aura had even more in the politicians are exacerbated his problem. Well we all know that port of palm the way the system is supposed to work. Is that the people that we harder to represent us in Washington DC and our state capitals are. Our local city capitals. Ports will be doing the work of the people. On a YE would encourage. Every lawmaker on every local no matter or political their partisan early news. Stand up. And not only to see the right words at the rights aren't but should begin to pass the legislation. That is going to ensure that. People can be seek. Can be emotionally say can be economically say thank you because a recent. Reverend Ron Simmons thank you so much for joining us from for those very poignant thoughts important thoughts. A very important message from before we. Closer they went back to Armitage are common on the phone is John suited to button this all up what is something that all of us can take away. And do ourselves to confront this lone wolf. A threat that continues to to grow. Yeah I mean we aren't seeing a rise in public expression. But white supremacy and we have seen an increase in levels of violence associated with these extremists ideologically. I'm like anything I've seen in my 32 plus years and law enforcement. Driving factors of this based on my conversation at a law enforcement is the use of social media and Internet that's going to connecting people that were. Separated in the past spreading hateful rhetoric using those platforms. Sharing information about targets and critiquing passed the tax. Back and play at the rabbi Eric and you heard discussing. The rhetoric and locked in the rhetoric that's become a part of our political discourse. Is actually serving to inspire people to violence. So what we can do is one when we observe behaviors are concerned. I exhibited by people that we know or by people that we know that are posting online. Reported to law enforcement. And then secondly we all need to urge our our our leaders. To think about the language they're using and understand that the language the same language that may inspire political base. Action may be inspiring disaffected violence prone individuals to violence. And Jon Cohen ABC news Homeland Security contributor John thank you so much for that well set also. Scary stuff. I am really efficient about it message about taking time to get some people in are different than Yale and trying to bridge those gaps. Really important indeed much more to come here and ABC news live this afternoon including. Later on tonight an exclusive look ahead at Robin Roberts sit down with John former vice president Joseph Biden in Pittsburgh. Much more to come and that he just made some news or checking out an abcnews.com download the ABC news after. Hot if you don't already have it follow us will be back here tomorrow at 3:30 eastern time the briefing room reserved Mary Alice is always on Devin Dwyer. Hope to see them.

