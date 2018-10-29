Biden scolds President Trump

More
The former vice president criticized Trump's remarks on recent tragedies.
1:33 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden scolds President Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58840066,"title":"Biden scolds President Trump","duration":"1:33","description":"The former vice president criticized Trump's remarks on recent tragedies.","url":"/Politics/video/biden-scolds-president-trump-58840066","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.