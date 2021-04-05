Transcript for Biden again sets refugee cap at 62.5K

President Biden's agreed to allow more than 62000 refugees into the country following backlash from Democrats it's a reversal. Up to the White House said it would leave the annual cap on refugees at the historically low 151000 set by president from. The administration also announced that four of the migrant families separated under from zero tolerance policy will be reunited this week. The parents will be allowed to join their children here in the US. Search efforts at the scene of a deadly boat crashed near San Diego have been suspended. The Coast Guard says three people died when the forty foot cabin cruiser capsize. Then hit the rocks off point Loma twenty in another survived in what investigators say was a human smuggling operation. Agents described the captain suspected smuggler. He and the survivors are being interviewed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.