Transcript for Biden speaks on Afghanistan withdrawal amid increasing instability in region

Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude. On August 31. The draw it out of proceeding in a secure and orderly way. Prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart as I said in April the United States did what we want to do in Afghanistan. Get the terrorists who attacked us and 9/11. And delivered justice to Osama bin lot. And degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base which attacks could be continued against the United States. We achieve those objectives that's what we want. We did not go to Afghanistan to nation bill. And it's the right and responsibility of Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country. When I made the decision to end the US military involvement cans. Judge who has the national losers in this case America to continue fighting this war indefinitely. That made the decision with clear arrives. And I briefed daily on the battlefield updates. But for those who have argued that we should stay just six more months or just one more year I asked them considered the lessons of recent history. 2448. Americans. Killed. 20722. Were wounded. And untold thousands coming home but on C trauma to their mental health. I will not send another generation Americans to war in Afghanistan. With no reasonable expectation. Achieving a different outcome.

