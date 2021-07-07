Transcript for Biden taunts McConnell for opposing relief bill

Mr. McConnell loves our program. If you missed McConnell said he told me he wasn't gonna get a single vote in order to allow me to get with the help of everybody here. That one point nine trillion dollar tax cut I'm you know treatment program for the perfect economic growth. Look it up man he's bragging about it Kentucky. It's a great thing for Kentucky and he four billion dollars to help ward at some hazy. Check out Mitch McConnell have you even seen on TV. Anyway Hank you.

