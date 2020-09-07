Transcript for Biden says taxes for corporate businesses will be raised in economic plan

I'll get more help the mainstream business is not to resort that has more on corporate America. Nearly half of the jobs. In America. Are small business job. Didn't back in Europe as early as may. Some estimates found that more than 100000. Small businesses. Fabric permanently shut down. More close. There's been devastating. So enough is enough it's time reversed. The priorities in this country back out small businesses. Outclassed all to manage their weight through print damage. Lets out billions of what they Oxford doors. Get out for popular debts. Have so they can start businesses. And it's time corporate America paid their fair share of taxes. We thought our administration we should lower the tax in the high thirties to 48% the lord forty want. Great to back up 48. Provide hundreds of billions of dollars. Would vest. Would grow to this country. The bad days of Amazon paying nothing that federal income tax will be over. Let's make sure. Their workers have a power at the voice. It's quite fast start to put an ad do care of shareholder capitalism. Baghdad our responsibility corporation has through shareholder. That's simply not true it's an absolute farce and that responsibility to their workers. Their community for their country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.