Transcript for Biden touts the American Rescue Plan and its rollout

When I signed the American rescue plan. Last week I said help is on the way. This week Gary Clark reports isn't just on the way it's here. Sooner than many ever thought possible. Over the next ten days we will reach two goal stooge uncles. First is 100 million shots in people's arms. We'll have been completely within the next ten days. And 100 million checks. In people's pockets. The next hundred days shots and arms and money in pockets that's important American rescue plans are you doing. When it was designed to do. Make a difference in people's every day lives. We're just getting started. By the time all the money is distributed. 85% of American households we'll have gotten 1400. Dollar rescue checks but I said last week. It's one thing the passing historic piece of legislation like the American rescue plan and it's quite another to implement. And the devil is in the details. Requires for studious oversight. To make sure the relief arrives quickly equitably and efficiently would no waste or fraud. In your bank account in your mailbox. To the local business in your community. And your child's school. According to Moody's by the end of this year this law will spur our economy to create seven million new jobs. And does one more thing. It focuses on rebuilding the backbone of this country make clothes with this. Help this year. And hope is here. And real and tangible ways. We're just days away from hundred million shots. Who knew his in the arms of millions of Americans. That's the way as to weigh on the way. To get every single American access vaccine.

