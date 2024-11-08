Iran-linked plot to assassinate Donald Trump leads to charges: Sources

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on the three people who, according to law enforcement sources, have been charged in an alleged plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.

November 8, 2024

