Transcript for Biden travels to New York, New Jersey to tour damage from Ida

It. You. And. I'm not a history coming back. It's over there weren't yet happen. Happen every now it's big. And it. Unfortunately. Coming rats and Harry Reid. Today. I hear. Yeah. Can these neighborhoods meeting the families. In the first responders and seen how the folks are doing after this destruction and pain. And other devastating storm. Iowa people begin to realize. This is much much figured. That anyone who was willing to leave. A whole segment. Of our population denying. This thing called climate and right. Under I made it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.