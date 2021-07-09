-
Now Playing: Biden calls for action on climate change amid Ida devastation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: President Biden to survey Ida’s damage in New York, New Jersey
-
Now Playing: 8 days after Ida, parts of Louisiana barely accessible
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 9/11 first responders face health battles 20 years later
-
Now Playing: What’s 1st on Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s to-do list?
-
Now Playing: Citizens to enforce Texas abortion law
-
Now Playing: Biden drops in approval ratings after Afghanistan withdrawal
-
Now Playing: President Biden to tour Ida flood damage in Northeast
-
Now Playing: 4 Americans escape Afghanistan by land
-
Now Playing: California voters prepare for statewide recall
-
Now Playing: Texas abortion law illustrates 'war on women': Donna Brazile
-
Now Playing: Democrats campaign for Newsom before California’s recall election
-
Now Playing: 'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy
-
Now Playing: Monica Lewinsky speaks out about 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to abortion law fallout in Texas
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: CDC, FDA need more time before booster shot rollout