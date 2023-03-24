Biden and Trudeau praise US-Canada close ties, allyship

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached a deal to reduce migration at the northern border, discussed the drug crisis, defense spending and more.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live