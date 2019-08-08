Transcript for Biden says Trump encourages white supremacy

When he said. After Charlotte's. There were and I quote very fair find. People on both sides. I said then and it gave license and safe harbor. To white supremacist and neo Nazis. And Ku Klux Klan. These word dollar stunned America. But they stunned the world. And in doing so is signed a moral equivalence. Moral equivalent Beasley between those spewing hate. And those of the courage to stand against. I said at the time. We're in a battle for the soul of this nation. I said it again. When I announced my candidacy. And I say it here today. We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. That's why primarily I'm running for president. At a rally in Florida. When asked the crowd how do we stop these people mean immigrants. Someone yell backed shoot down. And he smiled. North Carolina. He basked in the chance send her back. Echoing across the stadium. How far. Is from trump saying this is an invasion. The shooter in El Paso declaring quote this attack is a response to Hispanic invasion of Texas. How far far. Are those comments. How far. Is it. From white supremacist in narrow Nazis in Charlottesville. Drums very fine people chanting you will replace us to the shooter. At the tree of life synagogue in Pittsburgh saying where committing genocide. Jews are committing genocide. On his people. I'm gonna get set for it all. Is both clear language and in Cote. This president's fan the flames. White supremacy in this nation. Are present as allied himself the darkest forces in this nation. The makes winning his battle. For the soul of our nation that much tougher. Heart drop offers no moral leadership. Seems dev no it continue to find this nation. No evidence that the presidency. As awakened. His conscience in the least. Indeed. We have a president with a toxic told. Was publicly and on apologetic. Embraced the political strategy of hate. Racism and division.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.