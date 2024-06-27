Biden and Trump face-off in historic debate

This is the first debate in U.S. history between a sitting president and former president. ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Katherine Faulders, Mark Updegrove and Galen Druke join the show.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live