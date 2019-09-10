Transcript for Biden says Trump should be 'impeached'

To preserve our constitution. Our democracy. Our basic integrity. He should be impeached. That's not only because what he's done. To answer. Where there is committed acts of sufficient to warrant impeachment is obvious. We see in Trump's own words. Receiving the texts from State Department officials. That have been made public. We see it in here is pulling in much of the United States government into his corrupt schemes individuals within the government is appointees. Or have to remember that impeachment is it only. Isn't only about the prison is done. It's about. The threat the president posed to nation. If allowed to remain in office. One thing about this princes absolutely clear. I don't thing and you can contradict. He is seeing. No limits to his power regardless what the constitution justice. He believes the entire United States government can be corrupted. And to further into his personal political needs. He's even willing. Whole congress. And congressionally appropriated aide to a foreign nation hostage. To his personal political demands. He believes. If he does something. It's legal period. Perhaps most important he believes there's nothing we can do about he believes he. Added will get away with anything he does. We all laughed but he said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and get away with. It's no joke. He shooting all of the constitution. And we can not let him get away with it.

