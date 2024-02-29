Biden, Trump make visits to US border to address immigration debate

President Biden and former President Trump are putting a spotlight on the migrant crisis at the southern border. Rep. Pete Sessions discusses how those visits translate on Capitol Hill.

February 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live