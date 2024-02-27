Biden and Trump projected to win in Michigan primary

ABC News' Rick Klein reports on President Joe Biden's projected win over "uncommitted" voters and Dean Philips, and former President Trump's projected win over Nikki Haley in the Michigan primary.

February 27, 2024

