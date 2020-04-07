Biden, Trump spar over leadership capability as COVID-19 cases rise

More
The former vice president and the commander in chief attacked each other over decision-making, mask-wearing and cognitive capability.
1:33 | 07/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden, Trump spar over leadership capability as COVID-19 cases rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"The former vice president and the commander in chief attacked each other over decision-making, mask-wearing and cognitive capability.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71604308","title":"Biden, Trump spar over leadership capability as COVID-19 cases rise","url":"/Politics/video/biden-trump-spar-leadership-capability-covid-19-cases-71604308"}