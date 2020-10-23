Biden and Trump speak on institutional racism in America

More
“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln... nobody has done what I've done,” President Donald Trump said.
14:06 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden and Trump speak on institutional racism in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:06","description":"“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln... nobody has done what I've done,” President Donald Trump said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73774686","title":"Biden and Trump speak on institutional racism in America","url":"/Politics/video/biden-trump-speak-institutional-racism-america-73774686"}