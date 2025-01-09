Five living presidents unite to honor Jimmy Carter

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Donald Trump attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral.

January 9, 2025

