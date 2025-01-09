Biden’s eulogy for Jimmy Carter: He taught me ‘strength of character’

President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy for Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

January 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live