Biden says he will visit East Palestine 'at some point'

President Joe Biden has been pressed to visit the site since a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3.

March 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live