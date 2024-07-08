Biden writes letter to Democrats amid calls to drop out of race

Democratic strategist Kai Von Shroff and Republican strategist Tricia McLaughlin discuss Joe Biden’s future and Republicans' hopes from a strategy perspective.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live