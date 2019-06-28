Transcript for Biden's debate performance in the spotlight

One candidate that was not in homestead. Was vice president Joseph Biden so for mourn his post debate plans a let's bring in Avery harper who covers the biting campaign Avery. After former vice president Joseph Biden's performance on the debate siege last night T. Teen Biden is on the defensive trying to clean up but many have called a port debate performance. Now teen bride and hack Sarah gets on the floor of the spin room last night after the debate. All of course were asked about that testy exchange with senator Pamela Harris and what she references relationships to segregationist congressman. And also we touted her experience. As one of the members of one of the first integrated classes in public schools in Berkeley California. A result of busing which the vice president of holes that time. They say they expected these attacks those arrogance and that they prepare for them and the first the vice president not to engage in back and forth. With few candidates who were on the stage last night they also involves President Obama saying that Vice President Biden stood shoulder to shoulder with Obama 48 years. And that's his record on civil rights would stand the test of time. Now Biden is still campaigning he's out in Chicago today and he's expected to make his way out west to California and Washington State rep wouldn't fund raising. Throughout the weekend. In Miami Avery harper ABC news lines. All right thank you Avery.

