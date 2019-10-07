Transcript for Bidens earned more than $15 million in 2 years

Those documents show the Biden that Biden and his wife doctor Joseph Biden have made more than fifteen million dollars since leaving the Obama White House. That money was made through a lucrative book deal and fees for speaking engagements. Biden's millionaire status could open him up to criticism as he tells the message of helping the middle. Fox ABC news will host this year's third democratic presidential primary debate that'll take place in Houston over two nights September 12. And thirteenth to qualify for the debate candidates will have to meet polling and fund raising threshold set by the Democratic National Committee. Details on a debate's format will be announced at a later date.

