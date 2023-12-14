Biden’s remark on Israel faces scrutiny

Speaking at a fundraiser, the president said Israel is losing support because of its "indiscriminate bombing." ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally explores the implication of Biden’s comments.

December 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live