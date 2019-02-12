Transcript for The big push in Iowa

Out of the race for 22 when he Democrats hoping to unseat president romper Criss crossing Iowa. But the first primary votes only two months away former vice president Joseph Biden has kicked off. An eight day bus tour Pete booted judges surging as he takes on the party's progressive wing and a question from a young voter. Brought Elizabeth Warren to tears Sunday ABCs and asked Iraq Qatar has more from the campaigned on that's good morning. Tenet analyst former Vice President Biden is trying to re gain momentum in Iowa with that does store while mayor Peabody judge who surging in the polls is facing fresh attacks from the more progressive wing of the party. The Iowa Caucuses just two months away Democrats are going all in in the Hawkeye State. Former Vice President Biden in the midst of an eight day eighteen county 800 mile road trip he's calling it the no Malarkey bust war we're going relaxed place. They say you have your good time to peak. But not so quiet and still leads in most national polls but the latest state polling in Iowa shows him trailing mayor Pete vintage edged and he's statistically tied with senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The candidates also flooding the airwaves over 5000 ads airing just this week including this one about the vintage plan to limit tuition free college or. Some voices saying well that doesn't count once you go even further unless three even her current kids millionaires but only one make promises that we can pick. That proposal drawing fresh attacks from the progressive wing of the party senator Warren switching up the way she campaigns taking more questions from voters and sharing an emotional moment on Sunday. I was wondering if there's Everest timing your life where somebody you really looked up to. May gain access to it is not us in home. A home. To treat it as. Could take me so first Davis couldn't. Senator Kemal Harris is also in this state New York Times reports her campaign is in turmoil with a top aide leaving to go join mayor Michael Bloomberg steam. And calling harris' campaign dis organized can a delay is all right and as thank you.

