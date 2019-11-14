Transcript for Biggest takeaways from public House impeachment hearing

OK were you watching ABC news live yesterday a historic moment the first televised hearings in the impeachment probe. A president's from the house starting with two witnesses to make the case to the American public that the president may have abused his power for political gain so here are some of the highlights. A member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26 while ambassador Balkan and Volcker and I visited the front. Member of my staff accompanied ambassador someone. Investor Solomon met with mr. your Bok. Following that meeting in the presence of my staff at a restaurant. Bes or someone called president trump and told him. Of his meetings in -- the member of my staff could hear president trump on the phone asking ambassador Solomon about the investigations. As the Solomon told president trumpeted ukrainians were ready to move forward. Bessie you're on the call Oreo the president you to listen to present trumps called present policies call I think about you never talk achieved -- Khomeini. I never did Internet the president that's correct get through meetings he it was a let's get ending Hamas and two of those they've never heard about as far as I know. The president is no reason for president lets you never made an announcement. This is this is what I can't believe in your they're star witness now there is one witness. One witness. That there won't bring in front of us. They won't bring in front the American people. And that's the guys started it all the whistle blower. Mr. Welch. Speculate sit in my colleague I'd be glad to have. The person who started it all come in and testify at present trump is welcome. To take a seat right there. Was mercy you Giuliani promoting US national inter is our policy in Ukraine ambassador. I don't think so well mr. can't. No he was not. What interest do you believe he was promoting mr. can't. I believe she was looking to dig up political third oh against a potential rival in the next election cycle ambassador Taylor. What interest see you believe he was promoting. I agree with them can. I so wanna bring in our political team on the ground and east DC to discuss how all of this went down we have Karen Travers. At the White House Catherine falters on Capitol Hill and our senior national correspondent Terry Moran and Terry. I want to start with you obviously you're doing public hearings for the first time. You want the witnesses to be strong what do you think of ambassador Taylor and George can. What you can see why the Democrats started with these witnesses Kimberly. These are two men who have dedicated their lives to public service to service of our country through Republican and democratic administrations. Ambassador Taylor of Vietnam War veteran he volunteered at a West Point. At the height of the Vietnam War to these are people whose integrity whose patriotism is unquestionable. And they told a very Cogent. A very forceful story of there are a long. Of their concern. About how Ukraine was being handled under this president how in the words of ambassador Taylor. He began to believe there was an irregular channel foreign policy a shadow foreign policy led by Rudy Giuliani. And they did offer some evidence around that I would also say however that that the Republicans feel like they made gains yesterday. They believe that they showed as we just heard in that clip that these are not meant for all their patriotism and service and dedication who have firsthand knowledge of the president's. Actions this is the impeachment of the president of the United States. And I think the Republicans got out into the national discussion. That this is a question of hearsay evidence now it is strong. And and and do leaves in certain directions but at the end of the day I think both sides came away saying you know we got something out of these witnesses. Are writing Catherine you're actually there what was the scene like in that room and on the hill yesterday. India Kimberly I think the main difference here obviously is that you get to hear from these witnesses publicly in an open senate Republicans are making their case Democrats. Are making theirs but what Terry was mentioning relay is what. We learned a lot more not only about the shadow foreign policy that Giuliani and was essentially running at act channeled through. What we learned. About as a related to Ukraine but it paints those broader picture of concern over US foreign policy generally you heard that from Taylor you heard that from Kenya also. There was also revealed that new piece of information another faux hawk that Taylor says that one of his aides told him that was. Overheard you remember the EU ambassador report in silent. While he was talking to the president that day after that phone call on July 25 what the president of Ukraine the president mentioned investigations against and that is going to be the main topic of discussion. Here this week. Yen care and I when asked you about that because I'm that was new damning information this cell phone call between. Silent and Strom what has the White House said about that call. The president was asked about this yesterday at his press conference with Turkey's president and he said he didn't recall that conversation. The president also set yet watched any of the hearing so it would be. Not an end ridiculous thing for him to say that I comment on if he had in been tuned in with surprising yesterday -- that the president. I enduring his morning hours when he is quite an avid consumer of cable television. He said to me in the Oval Office yesterday around noon that he had not watched any bit of that impeachment hearing giving activity during meetings. Now later in the afternoon the president did have a very packed schedule Turkey's president aired alliance of leading an odd time to catch up. But the White House is too big push backs on everything that was said yesterday in that hearing one that it's hearsay there's nothing directly tying the president. To these witnesses. Admitting they have not had conversations with him he did not give them any direct orders and the other is that it's a foreign policy disagreement that these are. Unelected bureaucrats who don't agree with what the president wanted to do in Ukraine. Press Secretary said last night if they disagree with what the president wants to do they should just resign. Yes and Terry I just want to get your opinion how do you think Americans are digesting all of this right now this first round. Well I I think there have it is seen that argument the evidence come to light and people will make of it what they well. The Democrats are are playing. Cut a longer game these are the first witnesses I think people leaned in to them I didn't really move the needle either way I think but. They do point the direction to more evidence and testimony to come and I I do think if that evidence is strong. It will change minds I think what the poll shows that is that people are are following this subject. There following this story they want to hear the evidence. And they will have a very high bar. Before they remove the president of the United States Americans have never done that and so that it's an uphill fight for Democrat. And Catherine just before we go mass Terry said it continues it continues tomorrow in fact another public hearing. And other public hearing you'll hear from the ousted ambassador to Ukraine. Marie Ivanovic and are closed door deposition she. Wanting to get her ousted from that post and she got emotional act times and that deposition if you read through it she had to to stop and collect her thoughts are I think. You will see and emotionally amount of its tomorrow and we'll see more details. About that specific that action on her house. All right Catherine folders on Capitol Hill. Karen Travers at the White House and Terry Moran in our DC bureau thank you guys for joining us today we appreciated.

