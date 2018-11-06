Bilateral meetings begin between Kim Jong Un, Trump

More
President Trump was joined by Sec. of State Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
2:16 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bilateral meetings begin between Kim Jong Un, Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55822391,"title":"Bilateral meetings begin between Kim Jong Un, Trump","duration":"2:16","description":"President Trump was joined by Sec. of State Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Chief of Staff John Kelly. ","url":"/Politics/video/bilateral-meetings-begin-kim-jong-trump-55822391","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.