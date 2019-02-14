Transcript for Bill Clinton eulogizes longtime friend John Dingell as 'stand-up guy'

Dundee who is a stand up guy he got to be sort of a flight began and straight ahead he was an old fashion man. Who did things in an old fashion way. That we should adapt for new times. Let's be honest. One of the reasons none of us would have missed this but that this is the only time. And our entire lives and public service. That we were in the same room would John dingle. And got the last work. He wrote. I served in the house for 59 years and 21 days. It remains the record for continuous our troops in the United States congress. Something that seems impressed a lot of people. M one. Quite frankly I don't care about records. Any fool can sit in the chair take ups place. It is what.

