Transcript for Bill de Blasio criticizes Biden on 1994 crime bill

I think it was just a horrible. Misunderstanding. Of what really happens country last quarter century we've gotten. Painful reality hundreds of thousands of people. Went to prison. The either didn't belong there to begin with or spent a lot more time never should and thousands and thousands of families were torn apart. And huge injustice was done this is this is mass incarceration as worse and the crime bill is one of the number one reasons for. And to have Brett Stevens act like that didn't happen. Or the only way we could make our streets safer was a lock up people unjustly and the way that ultimately became racist and divisive. It was outrageous and you know the notion that he missed understands that like the way you get safer is not lock everyone up and actually. Creating a more just and fair society. Healing the wounds of our society bringing our police and our communities closer together that's the what we've proven in the a totally misunderstood what's happened in Europe in New York where resting fewer and fewer people and getting safer and safer. So I felt like this guy was hired a lecturing about mistreated even understand and was not acknowledging the consequences. That thousands of Bret Stephens telling Joseph Biden obese or proud of the crime bill now the crime bill was huge mistake. And we need a nominee of the Democratic Party understands the crime bill was a mistake. Is ready to get away from the air of mass incarceration going entirely different direction and and I'm talking about my real experience here. In the biggest toughest city in the country. Crime has gone down five years in a row where the safest big city America. Because we moved away from mass incarceration. A way of from the over use of a wrest away from stop and frisk me go away from all of that. We focused on creating respects. For all communities particularly for young people collar well often been treated in such a horrible it were just respected fashion. And and it's worked with proven there's a better way. So when I see someone celebrating. Huge mistake from a quarter century ago not acknowledging that's a problem. We Moscow on a different direction this country and it begins and acknowledges mistakes of the past.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.