Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 race

The New York City mayor announced Friday that he is ending his presidential campaign.
0:16 | 09/20/19

Mayor build a blog CO ending his campaign for the 20/20 democratic presidential nomination. The mayor's struggled to gain traction in the sprawling field of Democrats seeking the presidency. In announcing his decision to Lazio's said it's clearly not nighttime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

