Now Playing: Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential campaign

Now Playing: Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential bid

Now Playing: State dinner preview

Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 20, 2019

Now Playing: The showdown between US intelligence community and Congress

Now Playing: Whistleblower complaint rocks Congress; Hezbollah terrorist arrested in NJ

Now Playing: Bipartisan group supports banning most flavored e-cigarettes

Now Playing: Israel elections deadlocked between 2 major political parties

Now Playing: Acting ICE director defends agents

Now Playing: Trudeau: I did not see racism through ‘layers of privilege’

Now Playing: Firing someone for sexual orientation would be 'wrong': Labor nominee

Now Playing: ‘WaPo’ reporter Shane Harris discusses handling of whistleblower complaint

Now Playing: Did Trump make promise to foreign leader?

Now Playing: Acting ICE chief defends agents: 'We're not Nazis'

Now Playing: Whistleblower reportedly claims Trump made promise to foreign leader; files complaint

Now Playing: Subpoena issued for director of national intelligence after whistleblower complaint

Now Playing: Justin Trudeau admits brownface photo was racist

Now Playing: Whistleblower reports Trump convo with foreign leader

Now Playing: Pentagon spent at least $184,000 at Trump resort