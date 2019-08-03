Transcript for Bill Shine resigns from White House communications role

And yeah. Happy Friday welcome to the briefing room I'm John San Suu Kyi coming through from the Washington bureau BBC news Devin Dwyer has the day off. But never fear you are stuck with me and someone you're not stuck with any more bill shine the White House communications director stepping down say that is present in Trump's fifth. Communications director are now leading the team let's bring in ABC's Jordan felt she's over at the White House has been watching. This one what console they in Jordan we were touching base earlier. As we were getting wins something was going on now we had spoken. Around 12 o'clock and we were starting to get wind of this and you had ran out. Tell upper press in the White House and so a little bit of a gathering up there's are trying to figure out what to do about the number five communications director. Yet John things really evolved quickly here at the White House first I heard from you with that tape. That someone might be leading a west wing today so I immediately mark sent to bill shines office to see what was not. First he was just sitting behind his desk his office door open like normal. I'm it became clear pretty quickly John that things were not normal he can't tiny hats keep backing have to get back to me kind of pushed me out. I and walked into Sarah sanders' office hurriedly. I there was a huddled behind closed doors and and John is using minutes later really that we heard from Sarah Sanders. That bill signed had put in his resignation with president trump last night that the president had accepted it and back to the campaign. He had and we got a statement from bill shine shortly after that I think we have that to throw on screen it reads in part serving president trump in this country have been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of the this team has done a great thing the American people I'm looking forward to working on president trumps reelection campaign of course Jordan the president was pretty excited about this higher. The former president Fox News someone that had run and major network meaning he could help steer. The White House messaging. Yeah yeah and that's what is really all comes down to John I the president riding. Bill shine sort of with this idea that he would help shape coverage improve coverage. And there's a sense here that he hadn't delivered on that. Promise at this comes days after a new Yorker profile tennis sons this all. Weary and it's a source is quoted as saying trump thought it was getting Roger Ailes but instead got Roger Ailes gopher. In bill shine and he wasn't able to deliver. For the president it scenes I and that might have been the final straw but John I should say that the White House is spinning this saying that. He left on perfectly pleasant terms. While he's re employed as we should say in you know it right there he is joining. The trump 20/20 campaign and this all comes on the heels of the present in the First Lady. Heading down to Alabama they're touring some of the damage from the storm that hit the year earlier this week I want to bring in. ABC's Rachel Scott she's been on the ground from the beginning and Rachel you've been Criss crossing the area talking. Until local officials down there what are some of the things of the present in the First Lady are seeing on the ground right now. The I would John just take a look at where I am standing this just shows you that power. And this year forced of those 100 semi fat and mild but even 170 mile per hour winds that ripped through this area just take a look behind me. Then. You wind wrap I'll eat. Can we are behind me. Street right here we didn't know whether or not this irony OK hopefully he was training as you like that kind at this. Yeah yeah. The president ended it isn't the center of the hardy and destruction. Officials tell me that all 23 lives and when bonds were all killed he. It's just one square mile of each other just right before he went and I just hunt who are residents here who sent you mosques. Ten members of his daily. And people haven't actually greet came from just one family so this community is simply devastated. They not only lost their property but they also lost their neighbors. They Lawson members of their family. You know today the president did receive someone have a warm welcome here any people the residents turned boulevard where he's happy to see him. You know he said this is not about politics we know in the past that. Sometimes the president has received a look at a criticism on these tracks right where he story. And they damage and destruction. Near Puerto Rico called it eight PR stunt but here residents say lesson is not about politics this is about getting help. And they welcome the president front with open arms saying if he's here to help. Outs and he's your your resource isn't in this area and he needs to see this firsthand that we would love. For him to be here I talked to one strong supporter. Who was wearing a trunk twenties when he happy eyes scanning undecided street waving at the president as the motorcade. Drove by and he got emotional. Annie said listen this is a small town. The small town of bullet guard ready Kenyon in Alabama he's been you know national news maybe you've never heard of it but so it's a big deal he said that the president. Would take a trip all the way down here to the small town of boulevard Alabama to meet with tornado victims. And see some of this damage firsthand and to hand he said that meant the world he said it in fact it was an early birthday gift his birthday is next week so. Just here on the ground here and you just complete devastation as residents continue to comb through this area trying to find anything they could possibly salvage but images like see I mean this is not hard to come by in this can ready. Homes completely toppled over walls collapse. And residences how. A long way to rebuild here. ABC's Rachel Scott on the ground for us in Alabama you can see all the angels reporting any BC news.com thank you Rachel appreciate and thank you. Jordan Phelps over at the White House coming back inside the bureau now what are the other topics that we're talking about today is what's happening up on Capitol Hill they have a new ethics reform bill. That's being brought to the floor we'll see what happens this and I want to bring in. ABC's Ann Trish turner she's the commander in chief of our capital billion if you hate every time I use that time I don't mean yeah mark you know something has to get you to. Come back so let's talk about this this is a bill that president trump is probably not gonna like too much I can mingle one reason but why don't you start dancing career are assume any. I'm one begins a tax return and out on your pathetic. But so this is the signature bill for the Democrats I'm out of the campaign that he campaigned on and voting rights changes campaign finance reform. An epic sweeping ethics are reform eight there's so much that's packed into this bill. I'm so that they even create even one make Election Day a national holiday bridal what you're talking about the they want to keep the big line is mandating. That presidents and vice president's referring to someone you know and about. Mandatory release of ten years of their tax return yet that's going to be a problem for downs from casino and covered it can't. Let me turn remember he east. Oh yeah zero and not me yeah so how does that work though for him he would have he required because he's running for reelection if this was to pass asserted. To go back and give all those tax or do we have but thankfully for him it's dead on arrival. At Creag has friends and Republican leader of the senate Mitch McConnell also allow religious he's not only that but you can imagine the president term might take some pleasure and be telling us I think he began to speak sharply and included Alan ray but Democrats are other ways to get into an end and he certainly argue spokesman reporting on the on the hill the Ways and Means Committee certainly getting any contact the -- error really close to that and so that we know that a letters being created. We know that they are moving in that direction. And speaker Pelosi was asked about that this week. She's all of you know full steam had her. Leadership office the spokespeople there I'm have been speaking in her really strong terms about it's time to get the tax returns and all of that comes off the heels of Michael Collins. Ron and his testimony on Wednesday flaw and and we'll certainly be watching as more of those investigate. And start and held there is another big case that everyone is talking about and that is the pull manna for case yesterday judge TS Ellis over in the eastern district to regain her handed down the first sentence on the former trump campaign chairman just 47 months we're bringing an expert this one send your -- she's the former chief of the fraud division currently partner Quinn Emanuel great to have you with us today next to me thank so you were watching this is we were. A very bizarre game yesterday because of that they were taking some breaks how long this is going to the judge want to think about this. But for everything we were reading and hearing with the guidelines could it added up to be almost two decades in jail. Only 47 months a lot of outrage about that tonight. There there was a lot of outrage among the justified and former prosecutors and and not look. There was a common saying when I was in the Department of Justice which is there are those who have not been those who have yachts. Parents who quite disparate in the dock and whose accomplices and easily seen play out but the reality is of course it's. Much more complicated than that in this was certainly complicated case he and the guidelines that. Guy ordered by his wish in defense attorney for manna for it was it you know certainly pointing out. They're not mandatory and they are just and guidelines before the court and the courts and we had other ideas. Both from the prosecutors. As well as the independent United States probation office was was the body to actually calculate time that that sentence that would have resulted in more than 239. And entries you were in court every game for that violence seemed to go on forever. That's Cilic from the beginning was already coming out making comments against the special counsel's grow throughout I'm hanging in a week. I'm curious what he knew I wasn't surprising at all I must've sat there and you know how to discuss accused sit through waiting for the case a year waiting ten. You could sit through as many as twenty cent and sings and you know. During the week as are waiting to listen to your case on and various occasions and we would hear. TS Ellis opine on how he just didn't think that the sentencing guidelines were fair he could be really tough in this somebody didn't. Expressed remorse and I was actually surprised like he's sort of chastised Paul metaphor for not expressing remorse but then he only gave them for a month at four years and I. I was really surprised like. The other seems to be a disconnect there are certainly the fact that he almost advised him to make sure that he did express from theater when he stands in the federal courtroom in district of Ghana. That would write well that's just it's now we got a totally different Shia community service any Berman Jackson she's tough she is thrower Paul and a fort away for witness tampering. The charges the are a little different. Either you're watching at home and you're thinking OK we are around you next week maybe he'll get it would this -- sentenced. How does that sort of out of a witness tampering for those other charges we've seen. Sure I mean both of the cases comprise extremely serious charges. Although. I and I think the distinction that often plays out is not violent crime or an and that and that distinction. However I think the big question and now is. How the judge Jackson well address the concurrent nurses consecutive decline that piece of the sentencing if the judge in Virginia had hit man a forward with a lengthy sentence is certainly one of the length that was recommended by him probation and the Department of Justice. I think it was almost a foregone conclusion that the judge in the District of Columbia would have declared the sentence imposed their two run concurrently mining overlapping I think any time. I think the annals a wide open question at this point and that consecutive time is likely to be imposed. Judge Ellis took really it's much he really took into account that this was a victimless crime. Is that I know that another somebody currently calling it but as I. Kirk I mean I think there's legitimate controversy over calling calling at that and there are lots of different types of white collar crime but I think if you spoke to someone who is still in the that the department and tasked with. When his indicating those sorts of crimes. They would take offense to that as well as the victims. Of mortgage for the Ponzi schemes you know the greatest. White collar criminal vol Bernie Madoff who actually got a lengthy sentence certainly the people whose money he took did not considered to be a victimless crimes. Here and the other thing in rural talking about here sender and we appreciate you being with us today is new. And Bob Mueller. What is going on with him we give me coming to terms that we are where it's coming in front coming out there Cummings on any day now piano I've I've lost it and everybody else you know I don't want word we're not special we. Same hall here but you you you you know what what's going on I think you know as to what they're doing this process right we understand that they are. Writing their final report their Sorin a close up everybody wondering how big this will be will be five pages 505000. The reality is that we don't know a lot of because Koppel was actually doing this pretty much by the book. That's exactly right I mean you started out in your question saying. To me because I'm fresh out of the Department of Justice that I know what's going on to be clear you don't if I don't get it there and that's exactly how the process should be entered I play out there are a you know you can count on your hands number of people rightly so in the department. That know what's going on I know what the timing is no with the potential scope of the report is and I'm sure that there is. A lot of back and forth frankly about what the scope of that report is. What will be rejected and that those debates will go on. And then extend. On Cindy engaged in with congress. Once once the actual report is released from. Mull sixteen months to the attorney general and then of course capital whole way and will go through absolutely I think senator John Rocker and editor is really. These are not not at regular time so it's certainly different. Alter predictable and one topic that we were tunnel earlier today is Parkinson president trump was asked about did he discuss a pardon with his former fix her personal attorney Michael Cohen he was asked about that earlier say before he left the White House here's what he had to say on. Saturday to discuss I have got him when discussing it is. I haven't this guy's dead I know that watching it seeing you Bob that night at Michael cone who lied about the Bard. They don't hope life had lied about a lot of things but when he lied about the Bard that was really alive. Had he knew all about hard as lawyers said that they went to my lawyers have had applied. As I could go a step above that but I won't go do it now. OK well he did actually do that not too long later via Twitter go figure he tweeted out and Michael Cohen and asked him directly. I'll about a pardon Michael Cohen responding saying that's a complete lie but definitely bring this to you because. What Republicans on Capitol Hill are talking about is what Michael Collins said during his public testimony for the house oversight committee about a week ago he was asked. Had he ever discussed a pardon with any mourned the trump orbit. He said no we sort that big headline from the Wall Street Journal earlier this week. That Lanny Davis his attorney said at one point. Mr. Cohen asked his legal representatives to make contact with the trump legal team discussing what a possibility could be so. If there's a perjury trap there let's just say it is we're not sure it is still very output. How would that work on a member of congress on member of that committee I refer that and to the DOJ looking ten. So I mean I think that that's one possible avenue I'm not a congressional brilliant let in terms of the department of justice and they have the ability to open up a file income men and look at an offense and so if there's you know the US attorney's office that seeing the same things that you're talking about today and then witnessed. The testimony and decided to pursue that and try to collect actual. Evidence in furtherance of that than they can open the file and pursue it. A literal doesn't have to be if he says I didn't discuss pardon this but. But we find out what Lilly lawyers yeah pardon fleck a former lawyer is that. It's a really good question I think the answer would ultimately if the file was opened and there was a grand jury that just determined to indict in Atlanta for a a jury of twelve. They would make the determination about how literal pass to be those are very tough cases when the government cult 1001 case of perjury case false statements. Those are incredibly difficult. Pieces to bring rarely isn't an intent that content absolutely where I really isn't that black and white to where someone. Actually says Bakken won their heads as light on another day they may well I was. Trying to answer the question and I was adding new lines and it was complicated and I and I hadn't. Fully fleshed it out and there really difficult charges to bring. We're gonna see where those who undergoes a thank you so much for every Saturday and Friday 8 AM and before we leave you on this Friday one other topic that everyone's talking about it is international women's day and they aren't talking about the women's soccer league may have filed suit saying they had not been fairly paid. For quite some time issued a statement a little earlier today it's is the women's national team has enjoyed unparalleled success. An international soccer the team has won numerous with three world. Cup titles most recently in 2015. Olympic gold medals and it goes on to say the WNT is currently ranked number one the world to position that has held. Ten out of the last eleven years. Very significant. Really hard work by now really is your time making the same amount don't really key timing and of course the secrecy due and it takes in this and into account so much more as I read it it's like. It's it's working conditions. It's tying the dish it out all are well yeah it's a lot that they go all that goes into the job to totally Goldman Paul. We wish them parents who we're going to be covering it here. At ABC that is gonna do it for us this Friday April the latest you can log on abcnews.com. Or download BBC news after Trish turner. I'm John San Suu Kyi in Washington.

