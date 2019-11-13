Transcript for Bill Taylor: ‘There is corruption in every country, including ours’

Let me ask you gentlemen balls and he has said here today you have testified. Corruption in Ukraine is endemic who would we agree on that. A simple question. Problem is there isn't it's a problem and there are taking steps to address OK earlier and later in the end they could finish here involved he said you sort of damage or agreed to it gets in the courts it's oligarchs as prosecutors it's everywhere. I think we can also agree that that's not the only place in the world or experience and she corruption. There's dozens and dozens of nations around the world that is steeped in correction would you agree with that. Mr. I say that there's corruption in every country including up. Okay thank you ended somewhere clearer and more concerned about than others.

