Bill Taylor: ‘I don't consider myself a star witness’

After GOP Rep. Jim Jordan called William Taylor the Democrats' "star witness," the diplomat said, "I don't consider myself a star witness for anything.
3:12 | 11/13/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Taylor: 'I don't consider myself a star witness'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

