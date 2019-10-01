Transcript for Billionaire passes on 2020 presidential bid to focus on impeachment efforts

Art were moving on to. A big new political investment by billionaire democratic activists comments I hear he's committing another forty million dollars to his nationwide effort to. To impeach the president sire has already invested at least fifteen million dollars in the cost he says some of the money also may be used to target Republican senators. Up for reelection and the next year. I said last year. If I'm willing to do what ever I can to protect our country from this reckless lawless. And dangerous president. Every day since. Mr. trump has revealed new depths to his incompetence. It's corruption. And his cruelty. The threat he poses to the American people. Has only grown. Now the impeachment question has reached an inflection point. Therefore. I will be dedicating 100%. Of my time effort and resources. To one cause. Looking for mr. Trump's impeachment. And removal from office.

