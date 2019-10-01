Billionaire passes on 2020 presidential bid to focus on impeachment efforts

Tom Steyer announced Wednesday that he will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, instead he says he is redoubling his efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.
Art were moving on to. A big new political investment by billionaire democratic activists comments I hear he's committing another forty million dollars to his nationwide effort to. To impeach the president sire has already invested at least fifteen million dollars in the cost he says some of the money also may be used to target Republican senators. Up for reelection and the next year. I said last year. If I'm willing to do what ever I can to protect our country from this reckless lawless. And dangerous president. Every day since. Mr. trump has revealed new depths to his incompetence. It's corruption. And his cruelty. The threat he poses to the American people. Has only grown. Now the impeachment question has reached an inflection point. Therefore. I will be dedicating 100%. Of my time effort and resources. To one cause. Looking for mr. Trump's impeachment. And removal from office.

