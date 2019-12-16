Transcript for Billionaire Tom Steyer takes aim at 2020 Democratic competitors

In 20/20 Democrats have the chance to end us. But as I said only if we nominated Democrat who can take the fight to Republicans. And to Donald Trump on the o'clock. That's how this election will be won or lost. Trumps only path to victory. He's chosen path is to play an economic shell game long enough to win re election. And his and walk away and let someone else clean up his mess in 20/20 four. Instead of the failed trickle down theory of economics we need a new democratic narrative. Of how we prosper and thrive together. As Democrats. We have to break that Republican light did economic growth must sacrifice. Economic justice. Because that's just not true. In fact long term fair and fortified growth depends. On it just. This is the richest countries on. Much fewer and fewer people are able to climb out of poverty and live there American tree. All CEO pay has skyrocketed. Worker's pay has spent. Even while productivity keeps going. So yes the American economy has grown. But that growth is directly tied to more productive American workers who haven't seen any benefit. From there pried from their productivity.

