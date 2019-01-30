Transcript for Bipartisan border security negotiations begin

Several thousand additional active duty troops will soon be heading to the southern border the top administration has already spent more than 200 million dollars. Sending US forces to states bordering Mexico and the arriving troops will continue to support Border Patrol efforts. The announcement comes as a bipartisan group of lawmakers prepare to meet today to discuss border security and president trumps demand for five point seven billion dollars for wall. They're hoping to avert another government shutdown.

