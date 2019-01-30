-
Now Playing: Bipartisan border security negotiations begin
-
Now Playing: Intel chiefs challenge some of Trump's national security claims
-
Now Playing: Who is Stacey Abrams?
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles mayor announces he is not launching presidential run
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone pleads not guilty to Mueller charges of obstruction and witness tampering
-
Now Playing: McConnell warns against early exits in Middle East
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams to give Democrats' response to State of Union
-
Now Playing: Former Starbucks CEO heckled during book tour after teasing presidential bid
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone met with chants of 'lock him up' outside court
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 4, 2004
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign criticizing Trump and calling for unity
-
Now Playing: Democrats uneasy about Howard Schultz's potential independent presidential bid
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential field becomes crowded as more candidates enter race
-
Now Playing: Report predicts shutdown cost economy $11 billion
-
Now Playing: US sanctions Venezuela's state-owned oil firm
-
Now Playing: US levels criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and top exec
-
Now Playing: Mueller's probe is 'close to being completed': Acting Attorney General Whitaker
-
Now Playing: CBO estimates shutdown delayed $18 billion in federal spending
-
Now Playing: Reporter's Notebook: Chris Christie on new book 'Let Me Finish'
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen to testify before congressional committee behind closed doors