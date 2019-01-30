Now Playing: Trump will extend 'Dreamers,' TPS protection in exchange for full border wall funding

Now Playing: President Trump demands security border funding

Now Playing: Bipartisan border talks begin in House and Senate

Now Playing: Border security talks begin as Congress grapples with scope of negotiations

Now Playing: Democrats renew push for equal pay

Now Playing: Chris Christie on his reason for endorsing Donald Trump during the campaign

Now Playing: Chris Christie on why he hasn't taken a role in the Trump administration

Now Playing: Chris Christie dismisses claims the Trump campaign colluded with Russia

Now Playing: Joe Biden says he isn't in a rush to announce a run for president

Now Playing: President Trump attacks intelligence chiefs, calling them 'naive' on Twitter

Now Playing: In break with past policy, US tells first asylum seeker to wait in Mexico

Now Playing: Los Angeles mayor announces he is not launching presidential run

Now Playing: Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone pleads not guilty

Now Playing: U.S. intelligence differs with Trump on global threats

Now Playing: Who is Stacey Abrams?

Now Playing: Intel chiefs challenge some of Trump's national security claims

Now Playing: Stacey Abrams to give Democrats' response to State of Union

Now Playing: Howard Schultz reacts to President Trump insulting him on Twitter

Now Playing: Howard Schultz on why he wouldn't run as a Democrat for president