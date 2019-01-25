Transcript for New bipartisan talks underway as Senate rejects 2 plans for ending shutdown

As for how the shutdown is affecting their the rest of the government and the country we're gonna bring in John Parkinson he is on Capitol Hill. Federal workers not getting paid today day 35. Of this shut down. Is this with the airports happening today and that the workers not getting paid today is this sort of that the tipping point the breaking point. Well I think that we were all looking to the senate to make some progress today but didn't just as we are going on the air. Lindsey Graham came out of McCall's office leader McCall's office and said that McConnell is looking to the White House to decide how they wanna move forward at this point. Last night we saw that senate Democrats and and senate Republicans were weighing his options about. Maybe a pro rated amount for the border wall just open up the government until February 8 or even February 28 but funding. The border wall from the start in the shut down on through that period so that they could negotiate a longer border security deal. We saw that. House Democrats put. A proposal that they were going to release this morning. That kind of outlined the caucuses consensus. On a border security package they put that on ice today to kind of gives some room for the senate to negotiate. For right now looks like you know the senate Democrats have rejected any sense of let's go with the pro rated amount you know they don't want to do any border security or any border wall funding. As part of border security. So I think that the president at this point is is really getting a lot of pressure. You talk about the air traffic controllers Nancy Pelosi just tweeted a few moments ago. That's you know the the trump shut down has RD pushed hundreds of thousands of Americans the breaking point. And she says stop endangering the safety security and well being of our nation and reopen the government now. John with those two failed bills that that came up in the senate and where we're shot down yesterday. Where do you expect we go from here is is congress gonna stick around and work the weekend when. What's next. Well they're still our votes possible in the senate the senate is still technically going to be in session today that the house is dismissed and their own basically a 24 hour notice to call them back. For any potential votes I think that in the house they've already passed a dozen bills right so. They had a dozen bills that would either reopen sectors of the government or the full government for certain periods of time. And we saw all the house Democrats yesterday. Come over the capital and going to the senate chamber to watch these votes unfold and Nancy closely this morning when she came into the capitol she told us hey it's all the actions over the in the senate. Go see what's going on over there. John Parkinson breaking things down for us on the government shut down in the nation's capital.

