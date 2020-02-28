Transcript for Black South Carolinians to candidates: Quit pandering

The Democratic Party. In the individuals need to be authentic to who they are. I've seen people come to our church in it's clear that they had rehearsed some scripture. Can you shout at any needle I would not do that and Christian. What's the most common piece of scripture that is. Used kind of on the spot as a campaign tool quite an interesting how common market with can get square. Last night I quoted Doctor King when he. That we are all tied the single garment of destiny. And you can tea oh a lot of towns that people were rare rehearsed. Coming. And it comes off as an authentic what's the one thing you did your ticket you can and. If my candidate choice would talk more about. His policies he plans to plain and any place as opposed to starting it went. And Obama administers. Rock rock acts are calling Barack when the confusion with the prison care. I mean I think him where he's trying to appeal huge black voters and talking about the Obama administration believe he doesn't so much I think he does tonight's can get it might be Aaron. Yeah. It would be better sailor elected president this is bill. You know yeah I you can say are you wind you know the black support the black support because of white Barack Obama's name but it's. I just wanna say narrates the black vote is not something that you should be able to exist gearing teeth because of the past. Can we need to matter beyond just the democratic primary election we need to matter while doing the general election and wind river gets in the seat of power in the White House. And in congress you know can do something about these issues that we're having here. There's no way out there advocating the way black people wines. In poor people like any other time except those organizations geared toward that. It's the candidates come in and the standards weren't that and it's. Yeah it is insulting to me. The African American community has has always been very forgiving. And very except in so many ways people B how authentically who they are working together. In order get to the same place they were trying to reach. And and so I would say more the issue is people being in an authentic. And trying to be someone that they're not which then comes off as if you're trying to pander her book are. Org or cater it is today in a very very. An impressive Weinke.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.