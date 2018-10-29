Blackburn says 'angry mob' interrupted rally in Tennessee with Lindsey Graham

More
Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn said an "angry mob" of protesters interrupted her senatorial campaign rally on Sunday during a moment of silence for the victims of this weekend's mass shooting.
1:51 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blackburn says 'angry mob' interrupted rally in Tennessee with Lindsey Graham
Okay. Yeah. Yeah. Okay but let's. Well I had. That is an awful lot of examine his iron. And it's like yeah immediately following the law enforcement. Resigned and he development anonymous time. Okay. And call me. Yeah can happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58822660,"title":"Blackburn says 'angry mob' interrupted rally in Tennessee with Lindsey Graham","duration":"1:51","description":"Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn said an \"angry mob\" of protesters interrupted her senatorial campaign rally on Sunday during a moment of silence for the victims of this weekend's mass shooting.","url":"/Politics/video/blackburn-angry-mob-interrupted-rally-tennessee-lindsey-graham-58822660","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.