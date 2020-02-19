Transcript for 'He didn't have to do this': Blagojevich on Trump

We Al want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to president trump. How do you probably thank someone who's giving it back to freedom that was stolen from you. He didn't have to do this it was a Republican president I was a democratic governor Robert Edwards doing this does nothing to help his politics yeah. President trump is a man who is tough and outspoken and but he also has a kind heart. And this is an act of kindness and I also believe it's their beginning of the process tenth. Do actually turning justice into a justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.