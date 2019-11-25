Transcript for Bloomberg in 2020 race, impeachment battle, Ginsburg returns and Navy secretary fired

Yeah. Hey everybody welcome to the bridge Fairmont Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us on this Monday a major shake up at the Pentagon impeachment. Now headed for a new phase and a new candidate in the democratic primary filled out there there one of the richest people in the world the eighteenth. Candidate in this sprawling field on Devin Dwyer great to have you with us former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is some right there. Is officially on the campaign trail down in Virginia this afternoon officially launching. His campaign and moments ago we heard from him for the first time. We cannot afford for glory is present tribes reckless and I'm ethical actions. It he is an existential threat to work country to our values and our national security. And every day it seems to bring another example of just how unfit he is deserve as our president and commander in chief. And our correspondent Lindsey Davis is down on the trail with Mayor Bloomberg. And has this update forcing Lindsay. DeVon for several weeks it's been a question is he in or is he not and now we know officially that Michael Bloomberg is running for president of the United States theory just here at this podium right behind me the announcement in Norfolk Virginia this morning and this from a man who just eight months ago had sent. Look I'm not gonna run for president because he said he was quote unquote clear eyed about just how difficult it would be. To win the nomination but now Bloomberg is clearly had. A change of heart and his putting his money where his mouth is the 77 year old. Former Republican says that he's a new choice for Democrats now in the lead up to this announcement. Bloomberg apologize for his stop and frisk policy something that he had defended for years. It is estimated to be worth. 53 billion dollars is one of the richest people in the world and now using his own money to conned his race for the White House campaign says that he'll spend. What ever it takes into his now already rolling out 37 million dollars and TV ads that's more than half of the fifty million dollars entire Tony Tony democratic presidential field has spent on TV ads so far this year. Which is running running rubbing some of his opponents the wrong way we've heard both from. Senators Warren and Sanders. Now elections shouldn't be for sale and they say that he is trying to bind this election another interesting thing is that his strategy. Basically bypassing their early contests and then going on to try to win especially focusing on Super Tuesday when forty. Percent of the delegates are up for grabs that has not worked. Since Hubert Humphrey in in 1960 Yates and he is here in Norfolk Virginia today. Heading to Phoenix Arizona to mark DeVon. I think Fuzzy let's bring in our deputy political director Mary Alice parks and serious XM radio host Mike muse a former Obama. Fund raiser in the RK guys good to have you with us were also still with you so worked ten weeks now. From the first votes being cast Mike Bloomberg doesn't register in any of these democratic primary polls. You've been talking whose team how are they saying they're gonna do this. Yeah like Lindsey said they plan on this sort of shock an odd campaign they're gonna flood the Airways. Let's put that 35 million in context he spent that last week on campaign ads. That definitely look let's all the other candidates planned advertising budget frankly it's more than most weekend it's hot in the bank at all. If Candice just are not gonna be able to match is an unbelievable spending power. And he's good trying to nationalize this race you heard her say that his plane is skipping early states. Really focus on Super Tuesday Democrats build a super super mega Super Tuesday. Or over a third of the delegates are up for grabs in places like California but also states in the East Coast. And there's the map he's gonna focus on those states that are delegate rich that where we're TV advertising a national message can really break forum. And Mike Bloomberg or we should remind everybody just became a Democrat last year. He's talked a lot about how divisions. Among the current field of candidates has created an opening for him you talk to a lot of Democrats do you think that Bloomberg. Is somebody who could sort of bridge that divide be the candidate. That none of this current fields can be. And every embryos. This is dire about that I by the that it. I think Bloomberg can't be that candidate I think Bloomberg entering his race is very interesting I think is very new lines. I think rumor has more of a sack to get more traction opposed most are giving him credit report. People got to realize that he was a three term mayor here in New York City so he had deafening politically savvy. As real as it's alluded to he hasn't monies ethical on the wing go the distance. This Thursday at needed to talk about it the X-Factor is technology. Bloomberg made his start his fortunes in technology and I am sure that his that he used are the AI machine learning and big dated to do specific targeting towards a likely voters are likely to vote for him to get them out to the polls. The fourth thing that he takes that argument from the rest of cited Democratic Party with his anti billionaire anti elitism and high rates class and we doesn't July exit because Bloomberg spent a lot at its warts and on climate change. Bloomberg has been allowed his warts and on gun control sleep automatic comes in neutralizing that argument at the progress that wing of the Democratic Party has. And then in addition to his only lead are ready leaning into the fact that. He that rates should be tax that was part of rollout into his ads so he's coming out loud more competitive than people I think are giving him credit for he is Muslim but tactician and I think who regularly go to port and residents embryos and dammit he leaned ends at his wrist the stop the list. He's apologized for most politicians that his stature refused apologize for anything that has caused harm to a demographic and so he's coming up to date leaning into the veins that that could be seen as a weakness and he's turning into opportunity for conversation. Here he says his wealth is actually a selling point talking about forgoing a salary in the White House much like Donald Trump but also not soliciting. Any donations at all Mary Alice. You know you listen to the other candidates they'll react to Bloomberg's entry here and a lot of them. Are sort of dismissing that argument they see his wealth as a liability. Writer trying to Fulton into their arguments like Mike said arguments against the billionaire class accident mainstay of Bernie Sanders stump speeches Elizabeth Warren's. Policy proposals they're Beasley introducing him as. A new Ville and in their campaign. But that idea of not accepting donations remember could be tricky in this presidential primary it means that he most likely will not be able dark part. To participate in the December debates. But we'll see in the new year Democrats changed their complications the debates. And select a candidate who isn't taking donations isn't building kind of grass roots infrastructure be able to sell compete. And Mike money aside or what are we know about Bloomberg's views on policy I mean this is not someone. Who was on the left and the beast this spectrum he opposes Medicare for all you also opposes the green new deal. Who is one of those moderate Democrats are lot of Democrats who fit and that middle. What ideally like as you said Deb and set the money aside. He's very moderate he's very down the road he's anti green new deal but it doesn't mean he's anti climate or anti now on energy because he's invested much of his personal resource as and his time is energy. Into climate change into putting his money where his mouth says he's really moderate -- aggressive becomes a gun control and gun regulations so he has a definitely a progressive new agents in them. With some pragmatism allows them to pump the brakes on a bit so he is want to fit that that place where. Cory Booker thought that he had it worse center Kemal Harris thought that she owns. Also to with the mayor Pete in that space and lane that he has and a particular one right after Vice President Biden. All right Mike news Merrill sparks thank you both so much and one footnote Mike Bloomberg. Might not be competing there but New Hampshire today formally scheduled it's dates. A for the first in the nation presidential primary mark your calendars February 11 two point one AB 100 anniversary. A New Hampshire being first in the nation but is set. Are turning out to the impeachment inquiry house Democrats said to be expeditiously moving ahead with drafting their report on president firms' dealings with Ukraine. There also contemplating though they need to wait for some critical witnesses who have been refusing to comply meantime impeachment politics. A could be exposing some real threats to our national security in our team is here to break down it's headlines on both fronts and clarity or senior reporter Jon Cohen ABC news contributor. And former Homeland Security official guy scripted. Heavier than a lot to unpack on this is we sort of come up for air. After two weeks impeachment hearings and and I wanna start with you because we know so much now but the president's pressure campaign in Ukraine. But we don't know a lot about why the money to Ukraine was put on hold in who ordered it. That's exactly right DeVon we have two weeks of testimony and dozen witnesses more than thirty hours of testimony that they gave. We do know that the president ordered actual hold on aid. But we still don't know why and there's actually an internal review going on at the White House right now where they're looking at documents emails and so forth that could unpack that very reason. And that's a critical question and because. As Democrats seek to build there articles of impeachment they want to get as close as they can't a president trump and if there is a quid pro quo they need to be able to show. That he was the one who held up you know the quitter that. The crow ends. Exactly right at me with it and must there's an intention to withhold aid than a democratic case lessons a little bit they would still argue that they still have a case that the president was. Pressuring a fragile democracy. Ukraine. But that there wasn't the eight on the table that that would be a major part of their case that they need to and in. Her critical witnesses Mick more rain in the acting chief of staff John Bolton the former national security advisor neither of them. Have complied with with requests for testimony and documents so we'll see where that goes. John want to bring you into this because the other thing we've learned in this couple of weeks impeachment hearings is that there are some very serious threats. To our national security that could be getting completely obscured. By the politics here. Yeah that's right DeVon I mean I I listen to the testimony from the perspective of somebody who's been working in national security and enforcement issues. For over thirty years in and what I heard described was a national security process a process that's protected Americans for decades. In a state of disrepair it's broken it's dysfunctional so what I mean by that when making decisions regarding Ukraine the president wasn't wrong line. And intelligence or information provided by experts in the National Security Council the intelligence community grieving the State Department he was listening to Rudy Giuliani. And Rudy Giuliani was being fat a combination he was speaking present a combination rushing disinformation. I debunk conspiracy theories and inaccurate information provided by corrupt Ukrainian officials and it wasn't just that this informed the president's. Opinions he was out she taking official action. Based on this inaccurate information he removed an ambassador from post he conveyed to debunk conspiracy theory to the head of state. Of Ukraine and he also possibly withheld vital military aid from a nation at war. All based on inaccurate is seen in the president's defenders who co owner of that argument with this idea that he was someone who came in to sort of bucked the establishment. To be zoned. Thinker. And this whole idea that relying on an outside. Person Rudy Giuliani is not a new phenomenon in this town Sidney Blumenthal did some personal diplomacy for the clintons. I'm isn't there something to that is there is there an argument to be made that the president was simply as the commander in. Chief exercising. His discretion maybe but. You can't protect the country from threats if you don't understand the threat. You can't make informed decisions or to relying on inaccurate information if you're listening to disinformation provided by our adversaries you're probably not. I've making decisions that are in the best interest of the country the problem is when you mess up the national security people die. And one of the stunning findings I think an aunt and I have spoken about this that we heard in hearings last week was this revelation. About this whole idea of this conspiracy theory that Ukraine was actually behind meddling in the 2016 campaign. Was actually prime delegated by the Russians it was meant to be something of a carver and here we had members of the administration and Republicans advancing that theory and in fact. We heard it yesterday on the Sunday shows from Senator John Kerry. Senator Kennedy school do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC. And Clinton Campaign. Computers they're emails was that Russia. Or you crime. I don't know guardian nor do many of us. Miss hill well I mean let me I don't know it doesn't erupt at site date entire intelligence communities as it was Russia. That bright but it cut also being cranked I'm not saying that. I know one way or the other I'm saying that ms. hill is a battle to her opinion but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered we know. At least than the Republicans in the house wanted to call a witness said DNC political operative. Who lobbied the Ukrainian embassy to be involved get involved in 2016. Election we don't know if Ukraine did that we don't know to what extent. Because they won't let the president offer his evidence and that's while site once a decade. The absence of evidence is not the evidence of actions if you're not all have to call your own witnesses. At the end of the day though and their Ben no actual facts presented by the president the White House anybody. In the intelligence community that Ukraine actually was the one. A primary force meddling in our election is it's it's it's stunning to see this be advanced counter to the entire intelligence establishing. Great and I think what's more DeVon is to John's point that the Fiona hill who is the NSC. Former Tennessee Russia expert. Went to Capitol Hill on Friday and said this is a fictional narrative she actually said we have evidence that this is not true. So countering what the senator has had her. Public can have picked by trump a sidekick to John Bolton we've heard the same from our ABC news contributor former. Homeland Security advisor in the trump White House Tom boss or had been in the president's ear telling him that this was. All the fraud John in a nutshell the wrap this up how dangerous is this and have the Russians effectively. Already one. Are absolutely hated former prudence high fighting himself and everybody in the hallway every day he wakes up there achieving their geopolitical objectives. They are sowing discord across this country when members of congress repeat debunk conspiracy theories and treat them as fact. I mean it's it's not it's it's not only dangerous for a political process but it's dangerous for the American people and there's a push to get back to the facts and all this will hope that that prevails vanity Jon Cohen thank you so much happy Thanksgiving to you. And thirty thanks so much I haven't nagging feeling we'll see you in the next few days. As well as this moves forward. Thanks you both over to the Supreme Court now where moments ago the Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fresh off. Hospitalization. This weekend was back in the court building. For an afternoon ceremony she of course had a health scare on Friday night after experiencing fever and chills she was treated at Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore. I with intravenous antibiotics meantime. The Supreme Court is pushing ahead with a big docket of cases this term among other orders. Issued today we know the justices have rejected it can an appeal. From convicted Maryland man at nine Siad he's of course the subject. The serial podcasts it's quite popular sci added wanted to new trial he's maintained his innocence in the death of his ex girlfriend. I but the Supreme Court today the justices. Denying his appeal letting that lower Maryland court decision stand. Well next out to the Pentagon and a major shake up in the leadership of the navy Defense Secretary. Marc Casper had forced the resignation. This man secretary Richard Spencer whom president trump had handpicked for that post the firing. Comes amidst the controversy over the president's intervention in the case of a navy seal in two other service members. Who have been tried for war crimes the navy seal was set to be punished. And our Elizabeth McLaughlin is at the Pentagon for the latest that would that this is sort of head spinning stories to stories here. The forcing out of the top civilian official at the navy. And this case involving the navy seal both of them are causing a lot of heads to turn today in Washington. Yet having your eggs you're exactly right they're really two things he need to know here. Despite Eddie Gallagher being convicted her posing with a photo of a debit I Islamic state captives while he was on deployment to Iraq in 2017. He will retire as a meany seal with his try to paint right there on his you know Barney's see it there. And he will retire as an eighty field this week the president has intervened in this case several times earlier this month but then last week and over the weekend. Directing the Defense Secretary to make shore Gallagher can be an eighty CL and then the other thing you mention. Is that in this entire shake up of this case the navy secretary has had to resigning and that actually wasn't because of his point and you on the Gallagher case. It was because he went behind act spurs back trying to broker a deal the White House can possibly on me make trump happy he is trying to figure out away for the navy to go through its review process in which it would determine if Gallagher can be as seal when he retires. And also trans point of view which is that he wanted those full honors for that needy sealed so very complex case here that we've been falling over the weekend quite closely. And the bottom line Elizabeth we now have an acting secretary of the navy we also have. Eddie Gallagher the navy seal it involved in all this he's still an ABC. That's right he will retire later this weekend and really this case has had so many ups and downs a lot of intervention I think what we really heard. From Defense Secretary asked for earlier today when he came town to talk to reporters. Is that he wants this to be over he has long ban in favor of letting the military justice system play out. But I think this is caused too much chaos here inside the building it's caused tension between the White House and between meeting leadership and I think experts pointed you at this point. As that it's just not worth it to have this plan any longer and when the president said he wanted to powdered to be an eighty feel when he retired that's what I asked for was going to carry out. Starred Elizabeth Barack and force at the Pentagon picture reporting Elizabeth for more on this now and how it's being received in the veteran community and joined by Elliot Ackerman. Who served five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan is a decorated. Warrior for his service also recipient of a purple heart Elliot it's great to see you thanks for thanks and you wrote an op and about all this and time magazine this week you Rhode. Trump is trying to strike the pose of being sympathetic to the war fighter while simultaneously. Undermining. Navy commander Steve. Which do you think has won out here do you think he's seen as being sympathetic or do you think this undermining is actually more serious. Whiting has yet to be seen which way it will go but I think what we're seeing as there is definitely a media narrative here and that trump is trying to promulgate witches. I'm supporting. War fighters are. The U completely undermine war fires and parents who've come home if the way you're supporting us is taking the absolute worst of us let's not forget chief Gallagher. Was convicted of posing in a photograph. With eight executed prisoners they key or members of his team executed. And he wrote. It's good story behind this god would my hunting knife. And today the president. Is on national television saying this guy's a hero that he represents the best of us and sadly I think many in our community who. Artists in touch with the military are being confused by this and think that hand. People like major Goldstein who is one of the people who was part and Burton twice admitted to murder. As well as Lawrence who was also part was convicted of murder that these people are in some ways heroes so it that is actually not supporting and. And how widespread is this sentiment I mean this is this is take the case of Eddie Gallagher this is someone who did go through the full military judicial process as you say it filed appear. Appeals here's a picture. Us you Gallagher and the conclusion as she said she was convicted. 44 this conduct. Is it it do you veterans see. Have trust in the military justices and do you see that outcome is being legitimate or is is there a body of of that community which says you know actually the president. Injured right or wrong. I think I don't. Try to speak for all veterans Odyssey from myself I think there is transferred the judicial system what is extremely concerning is now you have a judicial system will be not be allowed to run its course. So you know the president when he announced these pardons he wrote. He announcement when our soldiers have to fight for our country I want to give them the confidence to fight. You know what when you're engaging in killing outside. The rule of law all right you're no longer fighting for our country you're just killing. And this type of killing it has to happen with an organization has disciplined. What this does it undermines good order discipline in the future when there are war crimes people who go to report them in the case chief congress teen was the one the report in. They have all been undermined. So the ramifications for this not only for military but also through our allies and our enemies are cheering this because it this just reinforces to them. That we are all the worst things all the bad things that they say we are. So is it it's it's really it's really disturbing against it you're. If you're a soldier in theater right now. Are you paying attention to this what do you what do you think it again to act have you speak for. Of the thousands of service members out there but how late how is something like this likely to be be received at saint veterans and. And people are overseas service member spring are absolutely paying attention to this I think what's the most troubling is it empowers those voices that want to. Go to access that want to kill indiscriminately. And in our military. Cannot engage those behaviors our military follows. The rule of law and this undermines all of that and is literally the exact opposite supporting the troops. What's so troubling. Taking. America has become safe distance from its military to most Americans don't understand. As you say norms of change action. Fascinating story one whose reverberations will continue to be felt that you so much in Akron for permanent thank you for your service as well. I finally today on a much lighter note over at the White House should be forgiven if you thought. The 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue starting to look a bit like a zoo first there were the horses bringing in the Christmas tree today for that. Traditional Christmas celebrations there's the First Lady greeting the tree. But then there was this scene in the Rose Garden this afternoon the president with a dog a Belgian Malinois. There she is her name is Conan she was the dog that helped capture crisis leader Abu blocker. I beg dowdy in the raid last month and the president had nothing but good things to say. That Doug is incredible actually kind of we spent some big time with a so brilliant assessed by Conan was very badly hurt as you know and they thought. Maybe was secondary copper recovered actually very quickly. And then as if a horse and a dog earned enough there are the Turkey's. Yes the turkeys that are due to get pardoned by president front tomorrow have arrived. There they are bread and butter they have checked into the hotel the Willard neck store first class suite all the themselves. This is a tradition that dates back in 1947. Let's turkeys will get the wave of the hand of president trump and be spared although records show that most presidential pardon turkeys actually. Die sooner than most. It spend their lives out on the farm sort of be a fun day tomorrow. At the White House as well protect you where this year and a briefing room. On this Monday you can follow the latest and all the stories we talked about today including the story a development that the United States navy and on the impeachment investigation and abcnews.com. Download the ABC news apple alive there point 47. Streaming for you as well I'm Devin Dwyer. In Washington hoped to see record here from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.