-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates vie for final votes ahead of South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg attacks Trump’s coronavirus response ahead of Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: The battle for South Carolina is just 2 days away
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: South Carolina primary draws closer
-
Now Playing: Fighting the virus in the US
-
Now Playing: Case of ‘community spread’ of coronavirus in US raises concerns
-
Now Playing: Biden comforts South Carolina pastor
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates fight for South Carolina
-
Now Playing: House passes anti-lynching bill 65 years after the death of Emmett Till
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden endorsed by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn
-
Now Playing: Trump announces VP Pence will lead US government response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg’s partner responds to NDAs
-
Now Playing: Did a clear front-runner emerge at the Democratic debate?
-
Now Playing: Super Tuesday: Top things to know
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders targeted in final debate ahead of South Carolina vote
-
Now Playing: Will Joe Biden win South Carolina after debate?
-
Now Playing: How did Michael Bloomberg do in his 2nd debate?
-
Now Playing: Tom Steyer addresses ideological divide in Democratic Party
-
Now Playing: ‘Winter warriors’ prepare for wars of the future with elite training in Vermont