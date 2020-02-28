Transcript for Bloomberg attacks Trump’s coronavirus response ahead of Super Tuesday

If you watch the president's press conference last night. He talked about it the fact is the president was briefed on corona virus two months ago but he gets buried its head in the sand. And his day to prepare is crippling our ability respond now that it's at our doorstep. And you only have to look at what's happening in the stock market was down another 4% today. People really are worried. And unfortunately the president has slashed funding for the centers of disease control on the other essential health organizations. Eat for reasons I don't understand couple years ago he fired the whole. House team in charge of the response to pandemic is. And he predicted that this was going to be over in a couple of months now. The president's not a scientist witches and ice thing might. That's slowly begins science. He's not leading he's reacting much much too late in his incompetence really does put us all at risk. I can't stay in times like this we really need com proven leadership from the White House and we need somebody who has led. During the crisis in the believes in science and who. Vests and prevention and preparation who listens to experts.

