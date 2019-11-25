Bloomberg: I’m running to ‘defeat Donald Trump’

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg officially announced he has entered the 2020 presidential race during a press conference in Virginia.
11/25/19

Comments
Bloomberg: I'm running to 'defeat Donald Trump'
Now you may ask why am I kicking my campaign off right here and Norfolk. And it is because southeastern Virginia proves that with the right candidate we can turn it areas from red to blue. And we need to do that all across this country and today I'm glad to announce. I am running for president. To defeat Donald Trump and she unite and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of president trumps reckless and I'm ethical actions. If he is an existential threat to our country. To our values and our national security. And every day it seems to bring another example of just how unfit he is to serve as our president and commander in chief.

