Transcript for Bloomberg to take stage at ninth Democratic debate

Tonight democratic presidential hopefuls will faceoff in their ninth debate. What's new this time will be the appearance of billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg. To low lows billionaires. Both league taken by elections we are a democracy. Not and I'll let god gave you get I've got a private select. A new ABC news Washington Post poll out this morning shows senator Bernie Sanders in the lead at 32%. Followed by former vice president Joseph Biden at 17%. And close behind his Bloomberg at 14%. Today candidates spent debate day came to seem to Las Vegas area former South Bend mayor Pete booted judge former vice president Joseph Biden and senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Joining the culinary workers union picket line meantime Bloomberg release seen this digital ad entirely voice plays a pony it. Former vice president Joseph Biden. Mike has where they're Republicans who's who should have. Passion. By in firing back with his own ads using Bloomberg's own words against him. Health care bill with the essentially nothing and saying he can't wait at least Bloomberg the debate stage strict. This is basically better Republican it's all life. The fact of the matter is he as he did it endorsed Barack Irving we ran this guy talking about you know a veritable rock pictures like you know there good buddies. Let's talk about his record. This stakes are high tonight standards is surging in the polls and his opponents lot to take him line. And Bloomberg on the debate stage they can to breezy and ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.