Bloomberg tells AIPAC he'll 'never impose conditions' on military aid to Israel

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg told AIPAC Monday that he would pledge unconditional military aid to Israel, no matter which government led the country.
0:56 | 03/02/20

For as long as Israel has existed terrorists have threatened our ancestral homeland. Well yes swat. The State of Israel. The Jewish people and the pro Israel community will never back down on the face of hatred. And if I'm elected president I can promise you I will always have Israel's back. Because. Because Israel has a right to defend itself by itself. And that means I will never Ambrose conditions on military aid no matter what government is in power.

