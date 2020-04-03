Now Playing: Biden projected to win Oklahoma Democratic primary

Now Playing: Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg speaks at Florida rally

Now Playing: What’s at stake on Super Tuesday

Now Playing: Sanders and Warren battle for the progressive vote

Now Playing: Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary

Now Playing: Can Sanders maintain momentum with Latino vote?

Now Playing: Sanders campaign hopes to extend delegate lead

Now Playing: Bloomberg wins American Samoa

Now Playing: How will Super Tuesday voters respond to Michael Bloomberg?

Now Playing: Joe Biden projected to win North Carolina Democratic primary

Now Playing: Biden gains momentum heading into Super Tuesday

Now Playing: Biden projected to win in Virginia primary

Now Playing: What to expect from Super Tuesday states

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders' team stays the course on Super Tuesday

Now Playing: Joe Biden heads into Super Tuesday with momentum